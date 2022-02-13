Copernicus Capital Management LLC Takes $888,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Teladoc Health comprises about 10.7% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $72.83 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

