Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CRF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

