Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
CRF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
