Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of CRSR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

