Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,410. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

