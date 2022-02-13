CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 3,094,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.2 days.
OTCMKTS CVPUF remained flat at $$1.93 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
