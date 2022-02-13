CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 3,094,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.2 days.

OTCMKTS CVPUF remained flat at $$1.93 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.