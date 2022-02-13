CPV Partners LLC Invests $17.28 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,280,000. Snowflake accounts for approximately 8.6% of CPV Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after acquiring an additional 477,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock worth $656,294,231. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

SNOW stock opened at $293.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.60 and its 200 day moving average is $318.26. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.