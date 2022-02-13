Cream Finance (CREAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.39 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.49 or 0.00081610 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00105440 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

