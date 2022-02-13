Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

