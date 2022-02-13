Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after buying an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.35 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

