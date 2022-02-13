Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDACORP by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.