Credit Suisse Group Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after purchasing an additional 471,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

