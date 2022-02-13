CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Up 7,875.0% in January

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 7,875.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 957.0 days.
Shares of CSRLF opened at $4.02 on Friday. CSR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.
CSR Company Profile
