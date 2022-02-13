Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,025,836 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5,260.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,455 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 306,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Vale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,035,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,344,000 after acquiring an additional 432,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

