Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

