Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

