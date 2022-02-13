CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.98)-($0.64) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $582-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.41 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

CYBR stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

