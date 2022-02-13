CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.98)-($0.64) EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

