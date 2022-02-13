CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.
CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.36 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.53.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
