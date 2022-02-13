DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

