DA Davidson Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,261,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 313,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

