Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $10.25 billion and $190.84 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00105448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 10,253,037,659 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

