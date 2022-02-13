Daniel Bradbury Sells 8,852 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

Shares of CSTL opened at $43.46 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 189,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

