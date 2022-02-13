Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $219,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.