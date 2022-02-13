Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
