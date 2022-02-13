Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

