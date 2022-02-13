DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
NYSE:DVA opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.
DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
