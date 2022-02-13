DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of DCP opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after purchasing an additional 771,729 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 72.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

