DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. DecentBet has a market cap of $134,193.68 and approximately $58.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

