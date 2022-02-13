Decentral Games Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $143.68 million and approximately $884,579.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.06872671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99841815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 399,067,208 coins and its circulating supply is 394,419,987 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

