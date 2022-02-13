Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $23.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

