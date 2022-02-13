Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $289.23 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.