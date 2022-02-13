Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.06.

NYSE DE opened at $392.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

