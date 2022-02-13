Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Grows Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.83% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 389,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

