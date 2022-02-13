Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 625,000 Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.51% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,245,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,289,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.26 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

