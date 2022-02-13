Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 625,000 Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.51% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,245,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,289,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.26 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43.
TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.