Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $65,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

