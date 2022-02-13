Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.37% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGNY. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.81 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
