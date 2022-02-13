DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.70 or 0.06821737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.70 or 0.99737819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048136 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.