Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 53,773 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 3,182,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

