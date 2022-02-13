Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,055 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.87% of International Game Technology worth $46,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 82,179 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,425,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,741. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

