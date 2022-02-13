Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.26% of Hasbro worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $11,838,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 154.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 74,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

