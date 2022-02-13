Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$15.25 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.13.

TSE:SIL opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.00. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

