Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,262 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Despegar.com worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $11.96 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

