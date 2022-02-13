Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.04 ($189.70).

DB1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DB1 opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

