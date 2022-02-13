Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

