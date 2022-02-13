Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
