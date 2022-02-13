Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.89% of Hilltop worth $126,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.