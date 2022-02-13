Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.29

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 52663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
