Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.29

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 52663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

