Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

