Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $431.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.