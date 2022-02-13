Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $431.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

