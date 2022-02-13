Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Domo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

