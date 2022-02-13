DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPCSU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

