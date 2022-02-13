DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Head-To-Head Review

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.10 $93.88 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.02

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DRDGOLD and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.09%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Fury Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

